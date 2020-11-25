Transition and vituperative language

I am writing in response to Ms Widman’s letter about the presidential transition and the use of “vituperative” language.

If the current, and soon to be former, occupant of the White House had been able to control his temper, anger and use of vituperative tweets, perhaps Ms Widman’s criticism would have seemed less disingenuous. I agree, “life’s too short” for “anger, name-calling, and nastiness.” I wish President Trump would have realized and practiced that for the last four years.

I would encourage Ms Widman to examine the prophetic writings of the Hebrew Scriptures, the Apostle Paul’s unhappiness with the Corinthians and Galatians, and Jesus’ own condemnation of both secular and religious authorities in the New Testament. I believe the Rev Silverstrim’s congregation would be heartened, not embarrassed, by her prophetic call to repentance and action.

What is “embarrassing” [Ms Widman’s term] is the lack of understanding that is reflected in her description of the “philosophical” stances of “democracy and socialism.” I believe it reflects the truth-denying, ethically-imperiled practitioners in the right-wing media and “whatever-Trump-says-is-gospel” crowd.

Those two political philosophies are not mutually exclusive. In fact, “democratic socialism” seems to be working quite well in most of Western Europe, Scandinavia, and Canada. Examine how they’re doing with the COVID-19 pandemic – medically and economically — in comparison to what’s occurring in the United States.

How will I explain myself to a youngster who thinks I needed to have been kinder “like pastors are supposed to be?” [quoting Ms Widman] After 40+ years of being a pastor, I would rather not be asked, “Why didn’t you tell me the truth with love and respect, even if it hurts?”

Rev. John Hitzeroth

Wilmington