My wife and I would like to express our sincerest appreciation to Justin Prather and Amanda Harrison for organizing members of the community and Wilmington College students in a voluntary act of kindness and love.

When I arrived home from the hospital (kidney transplant) their efforts were on full display. The volunteers, with help of donations from the community, had decorated the exterior of our home with beautiful Christmas lights and peppermint sticks. I am not ashamed to say it brought me to tears.

Thank you so much for such a wonderful expression of the meaning of Christmas.

With love,

Mark Hess

Union Township