Box mailed to Pa. — via Guam and Hawaii

On Dec. 2 I mailed a 3-lb. box for my daughter to Osceola Mills, Pa. via Priority Mail to arrive by Dec. 7 before the Christmas rush. This is the actual detailed account of the journey, as told by the box itself:

I left the Wilmington post office at 1:19 p.m. Dec. 2 and arrived in Cincinnati at 10:53 a.m. Dec. 3 and stayed overnight. On Dec. 4 at 12:35 p.m. I traveled to West Chester, Ohio, arriving at 1:45 p.m. I then traveled the same day to Columbus, then at 3:43 p.m. traveled on to Warrendale, Pa. — a short distance from my destination — arriving at 8:37 p.m. Dec. 4.

But it seemed like a few days of extra travel might be exciting, so on Dec. 13 at 11:16 p.m. I arrived in Barrigada, Guam (I don’t know where I was from Dec. 4-13). After staying overnight in Guam, at 5:39 a.m. on Dec. 14 I departed Guam — and eight days later, Dec. 22 at 9:33 a.m. I arrived in Honolulu (I don’t know where I was from Dec. 14-22).

At 11:05 p.m. Dec. 22 I left Hawaii and headed back to the mainland (I don’t know where I was from Dec. 22-26). But at 6:54 p.m. Dec. 26 I arrived back in Warrendale, Pa., where my journey would soon end as I was expected to arrive is Osceola Mills by 6:45 p.m. Dec. 28. But instead I finally arrived at my destination at 9:35 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27. Boy, were they glad to see me.

Happy new year!

Rev. Jerry R. Cole

Wilmington