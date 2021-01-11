Do the job they’re supposed to do

The attack on the capitol building in Washington, D.C. was a shock to most Americans. No one expected this type of thing to happen in this day and age, but it did.

As I write this, I guess I feel like I do not want to offend anyone, but I cannot get rid of the shame I feel for my countrymen. And I feel like I was let down by President Trump, who appears to be at fault, or at least many are putting the blame on his back.

But I want to put my feet into the shoes of the members of the House of Representatives and the senators that we elect to pass the legislation for the betterment of the people of the United States. They must be asking themselves this question, “Are we doing the job we are elected to do?”

I would like to think something good can emerge from what we saw in in the nation’s Capitol building this past week. I think most Americans are tired of the political battles we see between the two parties trying to make the other look bad in order to get reelected. I see no cooperation, and it appears they do all they can for one purpose only, and that is to make sure the hold onto the seat they now occupy in the House and Senate.

And now it looks like the are going to spend more wasted time trying to impeach Trump. He only has a few more days in office … Let him go and do the job of legislating that you were elected to do!

Americans are sick and tired of all the political maneuvering that goes on in Congress. The one-upmanship has got to stop. Do the job you were elected to do or, as the saying goes, “Get off the pot!”

What took place in Washington was a disgrace. But maybe it will be a wake-up call to our elected officials in Washington to do the job they are elected to do and stop playing political games while the country suffers!

Tony Lamke

Wilmington