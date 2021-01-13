Grieve together for COVID victims

We have recently passed the awful toll of over 360,000 deaths from COVID-19. Our president-elect is calling upon all of us to honor, remember and grieve these losses even as they continue to alter our common lives.

The request is to have all citizens light candles, outdoor lights, and possibly gather masked and distanced to respectfully grieve together at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

In addition, churches and places of worship are asked to toll their bells for 15 minutes from 5:30 to 5:45 p.m. in the ageless act of public grief, while recalling and remembering the lives now leaving holes in so many homes and hearts.

Individuals may wish to join by ringing bells outdoors during that time, in common prayer.

The deaths will continue, sadly. But we have gone too long without a common call to acknowledge our common losses.

In the name of the God of all Creation, let us join our silent witness and tolling bells to proclaim our lost loved ones may be gone, but will not be forgotten.

Fr. Elaine Silverstrim

Wilmington