Steps on the road to communism?

It seems that some people in our country have no knowledge of the history of communism. They are already talking about “deprogramming.” This is one of the tools of communists. What’s next? Will some of us be sent to “re-education camps” in the desert until we agree to give up our rights as American citizens?

I spent almost 21 years of my younger life in the service of our country. I am very proud of this service, and I deeply resent being labeled as a “deplorable” by anyone. Some of this service was in some not-very-nice places.

Larry Stanley

Wilmington