Great job, Gov. DeWine, in getting the COVID-19 shots to our citizens in a timely manner.

I went online to CVS — http://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine — to sign up. It was simple and quick. I was able to schedule the follow up shot at the same time. I urge everyone, as your age group is announced, to sign up and get the vaccine.

Also, a big thank you to Operation Warp Speed for getting this vaccine to us in record time.

Mayor John M. Stanforth

Wilmington