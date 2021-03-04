CCHD, volunteers well-organized, courteous

We received our second COVID-19 vaccine on Feb.25. Both injections were administered by the Clinton County Health Department.

When we went for our first injection, we were a little apprehensive, but that soon disappeared. One of the first volunteers we met was Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty. We have known Mike since he was a teenager.

Soon after Mike seated us, Dr. Matrka came to us and gave information for the procedure. Following that, Dr. Gick happened to be the person who gave us the injection. All of this was done in an efficient, timely manner.

The Health Department staff and volunteers were extremely well-organized, courteous, and professional. We want to commend all those involved with this endeavor for making our experience so pleasant and non-threatening.

Bob and Meda Pittser

Wilmington