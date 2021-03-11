Let’s be realistic and focused

I recently read that Senator Portman stated that President Biden’s rescue package gave money to some undeserving people. A frequent writer to this paper commented that while the rescue package did help a number of people, it contained some pork.

Responding to the local writer: how many bills of any consequence have no pork in them? That doesn’t make it right, but it’s the way the system works. Let’s focus instead on how the rescue package positively affects 80% of the population.

To Senator Portman: the GOP had no ideas on relief for children, families or small businesses. Instead, their focus is on Mr. Potato Head, Dr. Seuss and space aliens. One year ago, when the pandemic was just beginning, the GOP passed a huge tax cut that mostly benefited the upper 20% of the population while essentially ignoring the impending pandemic.

Don Spurling

Wilmington