I received my “Kung Foo Virus” (am I allowed to say that?) vaccine at the Nike Center last Friday thanks to the Clinton County Health District. I now have a vaccination record card and a little sticker on my hat to prove it, so I am no longer a threat to anybody. (Was I ever?)

I’ve been told, however, that a private business can still deny me entry if I refuse to wear a stupid mask. If they do so, I’ll just tell them “I’ll take my business elsewhere.”

Pete Kieffer

Blanchester