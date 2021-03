Recently I’ve read in the back pages articles from European countries giving praise to how quickly a vaccine was developed in the USA and how fast it was ramped up into production. A few of them signed a waiting list to receive the vaccine after we have inoculated our population.

I wonder who set all this “Warp Speed” stuff in motion? It wasn’t Santa Claus or the Easter Bunny. No one has estimated the number of lives early development of a vaccine saved in the “USA First.”

Ralph Widman

Lynchburg