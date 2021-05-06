An expression of the times

I was on a plane flying from Atlanta to Cincinnati on Sunday. The Atlanta airport is not for the faint of heart; nonetheless, I found myself in the right seat on the right plane, next to an older woman. As older women do, we talked throughout the one-and-a-half-hour flight.

She is a retired school administrator from Dayton, who had been visiting a new great-grandchild. We talked about family and the year’s craziness — politics, the virus, social unrest. I asked her if she is nervous any time a family member leaves their home. The woman, who is Black, replied, “I am terrified.”

Ann Kuehn

Wilmington