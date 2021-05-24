Legislature: Fight for elderly staff, resources

As CEO of the largest not-for-profit provider of long-term care communities in Ohio, I believe I speak for the industry across our state when I call upon the Ohio Legislature to support all residents by ensuring that nursing homes have the resources they need in the state budget.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit long-term care providers with great force. While we’ve been working diligently to provide a safety net for older Ohioans, our industry is now threatened by a lack of resources and increasing demands.

Our team of statewide caregivers has the biggest hearts, and no one talks about that. They consider it a privilege to care for the elders of Ohio.

I am asking our state’s leaders to step up on behalf of these hardworking, caring staff and most importantly on behalf of the residents who call an Ohio Living community home. Please fight for these esteemed Ohioans in the state budget this spring.

Larry Gumina

CEO, Ohio Living