Teacher truly a life-changer

Mr. Ben Kaplan is one of my best friends and was a teacher who completely changed my life when I was at Wilmington High School. He not only taught me things in a very easy to understand method, he also lifted up my self-image to where I felt like I could do or be anything.

Mr. Kaplan is a major reason why I had the fortitude and courage to attend and graduate from Southern State.

Currently, I am a stay-at-home mom with my husband, Ben, and we just had our third child.

I know that Mr. Kaplan recently lost his wife Barb, the love of his life. He has been weighing on my heart and I just had to put this out in hopes that the Wilmington News Journal would publish it and Mr. Kaplan would read it.

Lacy Knisley

Wilmington