Please get vaccinated against COVID

I, and people closest to me, have received vaccine which protects against COVID-19 and variants. We will not get that illness. We will not give the disease to other persons.

Oh, how I wish that serenity for all Americans.

Many people have not received a vaccine. Among people who are not vaccinated: Some will be lucky and have little or no illness; some will feel discomfort, elevated temperature, and lose taste and smell for a time; some will suffer the misery of “long COVID;” and some will die a terrible and lonely death.

Paul Skogstrom

Clarksville