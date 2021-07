I am proposing a new national recognition month; it would be for the “regular guy and gal.” We would have an emblem that would state: “We get up and go to work every day. We obey the laws. We teach our kids the Golden Rule.”

On second thought, maybe we should have a “regular guy and gal” decade or longer, kind of like the “Greatest Generation.” I send my best regards to all the regular people out there.

Larry Stanley

Wilmington