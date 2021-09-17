Kind young man lends a hand

I’d like to recognize a young man in our community. His name is Michael and he works at the Wilmington Theatre out in the shopping center.

It’s been quite a while since I’d been to the movies. Of course, you can’t go to the movies without getting popcorn and a drink! I was having difficulty carrying my purse and my drink and popcorn. Standing there, I was wondering how I was going to make my way the few feet to the door and seat where the movie would be showing. To my surprise and delight, Michael came over and asked if he could help carry my treats for me. At the end of the movie, while sitting there reading the credits, I was surprised when Michael came back and asked if I needed any help.

What a joy it is to know there are wonderful, young people in our community that recognize the needs of older folks and are willing to go out of their way to help them. It is a pleasure to acknowledge the kindness of this young man.

C.L. Damron

Wilmington