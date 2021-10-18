Russo is smart, kind, independent

As a state legislator, Allison Russo has demonstrated qualities that make for an excellent member of the United States Congress.

She is a person of integrity. She fights corruption and dishonesty. She is patriotic; for example, she works for the benefit of veterans of military service.

Allison Russo is compassionate. She is committed to helping all the people. She is a woman of vision. She sees a future where there is development of an environment which provides good health, good education, and a good life for all our children and for future generations.

Allison has said, “We all want our kids and grandkids to have the opportunities they’ll need …” Surely we can share her vision!

Paul Skogstrom

Clarksville