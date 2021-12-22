BBB plan crucial for America’s future

The Build Back Better plan is critical to our recovery. After the brutal beating we took from COVID, we need bold and courageous action, which is what the BBB is. Senator Manchin opposing this bill is an outrage; he should be ashamed to call himself a representative of the people.

This bill is vital in so many ways. From funding for infrastructure that has been desperately needed for decades, to funding for services for people with disabilities. To oppose this bill is to oppose life, liberty, and, the pursuit of happiness for countless Americans. I implore Senators Brown and Portman to push Mr. Manchin to support this bill for the sake of this country’s future.

Jese Creed

Wilmington