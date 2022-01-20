Legacy of Barbara will live on

I was so happy to read the article about Wilmington College recognizing Barbara Kaplan for her many years of service to the college.

Barbara was a wonderful person who took pride in her position at the college as well as the students she assisted. She loved the college as evidenced by her 32 years of service. She was never one who wanted recognition for herself, but I think she would be so pleased to know that the college will be acknowledging and honoring others like her who have dedicated their time and support to the college.

May the legacy of Barbara, and others like her, live on and be recognized for the positive impact that they have had at the college.

Rhonda Wise

Leesburg