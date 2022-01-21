A friend to college, community

I was thrilled to read that Wilmington College is providing a wall of remembrance, honor, and legacy, in which Barb Kaplan was the first honoree.

Barb was a wonderful friend to many people in this community. She was a huge asset to the College professionally, and to all of the students whose educational lives she penetrated personally. Her goodness was deep and wide; her ability to laugh and love was contagious to those who worked or played with her.

I certainly hope and expect that a physical plaque will be soon be displayed in a prominent place at the college for all to view, remember and honor. Family, friends and future students need to see an overt display of such honorable people that have contributed to the success of Wilmington College.

Rhonda R. Crum

New Vienna