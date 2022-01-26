Kaplan deserves this recognition and more

Barbara Kaplan was the most genuine, honest, intelligent person I had ever met. I was always so impressed by her ability to establish rapport with students, and her many successes. She deserved to have a building named after her. A bronze plaque should have been posted in Pyle Center commemorating her many contributions.

The citation was nice, but for a college espousing diversity, all the buildings are named after men. Barbara was exceptional and the college should have done more to celebrate her many contributions. The college presidents come and go. It is people like Barbara who make Wilmington College retain and attract students.

Doug Custer

Lincoln, Nebraska