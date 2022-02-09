Honor veterans’, families’ sacrifices

I never met my grandfather, but my passion to honor him is not swayed. I can only share memories through my mom, aunts and friends that knew him of how he carried himself. I was once told by the late Clarence Tribune (Mr. Jabo) of his time with my grandpa in World War ll and felt inclined to honor him from one combat veteran to another.

I will keep the details to myself, but it was a great experience, as I heard stories about a great man I am honored to call my Grandpa. In my personal opinion, this country should always remember veterans and their families’ sacrifices.

He served at the Dayton VA Medical Center and also played on the New Vienna baseball team and had what I was told a tryout opportunity with a Major League baseball team. A great man!

This poem — “Not Truly Gone” by Kelly Roper — is in honor of my grandfather:

Grandpa slipped away, Quietly one day. He simply went to sleep, No more to wake or weep. Now we gather here, And quietly shed a tear, As we lay him in the ground, No solace to be found. But Grandpa’s not truly gone, Because his memory lives on, In all of us who loved him, Never to be forgotten.

Jeffrey Rollins

Wilmington

Jeffrey Rollins is Executive Director and Veteran Service Officer of the Clinton County Veterans Service Commission.