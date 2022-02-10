Kaplan honor is well-deserved

It was great to read the article in WNJ on January 17 where Wilmington College presented a “Certificate of Excellence” to Ben Kaplan, for his wife Barbara Kaplan, for 32 years of dedicated service to the college and her love for her students.

Knowing the Kaplans, from living in Wilmington and working at the courthouse, Barbara would have been humbled by this award, but most of all she would have been grateful that this award will go forth to honor former college personnel. Thank you, Wilmington College, for recognizing a woman who was dedicated and loved what she did!

Sharon (Holmer) Pack

Dayton