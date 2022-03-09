Compare our lives to those of Ukraine

As Americans, we concern ourselves over vaccines and masks, what our kids are taught in school, banning books, a new job, inflation and gas prices. These are our everyday concerns.

A month ago, Ukrainians had similar concerns. Like us, they lived normal, everyday lives. They lived in nice homes or apartments, and sent their children off to school while they went to work.

Then, Putin launched an unprovoked attack. Suddenly, people were forced to throw what they could carry in luggage, leave their homes on foot with their children in freezing weather, and walk hundreds of miles to catch an overcrowded train to who knows where. Could you walk with your children to Windsor, Ontario?

Your nation’s men are not allowed to leave the country. You find yourself and your children alone in a foreign country, whose language you don’t know. What do you say to your young children? A few days ago, you were living a comfortable life and looking to the future. Your life is now in shambles and full of uncertainty.

Everything you own, you can carry. Your home and vehicle are now rubble; destroyed in the bombing. You have little money and are now dependent on the generosity of strangers to survive.

The issues we Americans concern ourselves with pale in comparison to those of the Ukrainian people face daily, and possibly for years to come.

Don Spurling

Wilmington