Sharing the good news of 4-H clubs

On March 24 a 4-H club (K9 & Company) in Clinton County met. The article in the News Journal tells the basics of what they did at the meeting, but it’s always good for a small county 4-H club to get in the newspaper to tell the fun time that kids have at 4-H meetings.

Participating in 4-H is such a fun experience, because you learn about skills, farming, and much more.

Being a 4-H member myself, I think it is great that the News Journal lets these clubs tell what they did, because it is beneficial for everyone, for the 4-H club is attracting new members to learn new things, and it helps the county fair because more showers means more attractions for the fair.

Gentry Smith

Wilmington