‘Vets Back the Blue’ at recent dinner

I would like to publicly thank all those who financially and physically supported the recent “Vets Back the Blue” Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner.

First, I want to thank my fellow members of James H. Smithson Post 6710, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Wilmington Veterans Post 49, American Legion for getting behind the program and donating time and money to the effort.

The dinner, though, would not have been possible without the incredible assistance of the Unit 49 and Post 6710 Auxiliaries. They decorated the American Legion hall impeccably, furnished the cakes and cupcakes, assisted in the food prep and with serving the meals. Thank you.

We also received support from community businesses. Many thanks to Wilmington Kroger for donating 30 loaves of fresh French bread, and Graphics to Go for the beautiful “Welcome” banner that greeted our dedicated law enforcement officers when they entered the building.

There are several individuals who went “above and beyond”, you and I know who you are, but to ensure I don’t leave anyone out, I will just say: “Thank you.”

Finally, thank you to all those members our county’s law enforcement community for your selfless service to our communities, county and state.

Paul Butler

Wilmington