Something very wrong in our country

There is something seriously wrong with a country where a teacher entering a classroom has to immediately look around for escape routes for the children and how to barricade the door; where children have to be trained in what to do if there is a shooting; and where parents are always a little fearful when they send off their kids in the morning and relieved when they return safe.

Background checks are only part of a solution; we must also ban semi-automatic assault weapons. Our children should be safe at school and our parents should not have to worry if their child will return each day.

Scilla Wahrhaftig

Wilmington