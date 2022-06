My fellow Americans, how many more have to die? I am an NRA member. I believe in the Second Amendment. We don’t need radical left-wing gun restrictions, but common-sense gun laws are long overdue.

If your Congressman or Senator votes against, or abstains from voting on, this action, let’s hold them accountable. Let’s remove them from office. Remember, if you don’t vote, you’re part of the problem.

Mike Stanley

Wilmington