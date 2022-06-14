New law needed for assault weapons

I’d like to know why anyone under 21 should have an assault weapon! Most of the mass shootings including the last several have been done by boys under 21. They can’t rent a car or order alcohol until they are 21, but they can buy an assault rifle and commit mass murder! Don’t tell me they can carry such weapons in the armed services. I hope when they do there is someone older paying attention to what they shoot.

At the very least, we need a law that: No one under 21 can have one; there must be a waiting period so one isn’t bought in the heat of an argument; anyone over 21 must show they have had a background check, including if bought at a gun show or privately; and, the size of magazines must be reduced so that police have a chance to stop a massacre while the gunman is re-loading.

Sherrill Graham

Wilmington