It’s best to stick to the facts

I was reading a recent letter to the editor, supposedly in response to “On the road to dictatorship,” concerning the FBI’s execution of a warrant in relation to a suspected federal crime.

Instead, “Biden administration is the real dictatorship” talks about Hillary Clinton, Hunter Biden, 87,000 new IRS agents (which is just a lie), and of course the supposed overreach of the Biden administration. It avoids addressing the actual topic of the initial letter: the former president holding onto documents that he should not have kept, and lying about it repeatedly. Some of those documents were Top Secret, and could not have been declassified even if he had wanted to.

I suppose it’s easier to change the subject than deal with the facts at hand.

Craig Dove

Wilmington