Real reasons behind Honda decision

As is usual with politicians trying to self-aggrandize, [State Sen. Bob Peterson] left out some very pertinent facts in his opinion column (“Steering Honda to Region”, Oct. 13 News Journal).

First and foremost is the fact that Ohio will be throwing $156 million of our tax dollars at a company that had free cash flow of almost $13 billion in 2021. (Source: https://bit.ly/3T71mZc) This from someone bragging on lowering our taxes.

If Ohio’s business climate is so onerous, why does Honda have three plants in Ohio and has invested over $14 billion in Ohio.

Second, isn’t government support of private enterprise socialism?

Kevin E. Pyle

Maineville