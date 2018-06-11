Thanks for soggy but successful fest

The patrons of the 2018 Banana Split Festival were many to enjoy the banana splits, entertainment, car show, food concessions, craft and commercial exhibitors, and/or children’s games and rides when the rains permitted.

Our planning for this year’s festival had a group left out which would have made a difference — prayer warriors who could have persuaded Providence to influence the weather god to provide calm, clear days with summer temperatures.

This addition can certainly be made for next year’s festival — the 25th year of the Banana Split Festival.

A big thank you to all who participated in this year’s festival.

Mitch Lippert

Chair

2018 Banana Split Festival