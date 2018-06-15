Appreciating our dog wardens

Sometimes the idea of a dog warden or dog catcher takes on a negative image in our minds. I would like to correct that image and take a moment to recognize and thank our Clinton County dog wardens, Rex and Caleb. They spend countless hours taking in and caring for stray and sometimes dangerous abandoned dogs, a job that most of us would find very difficult and heartbreaking to deal with on a daily basis.

We recently witnessed a dog being dropped from a vehicle in front of our home as we sat on the front porch. Not knowing what to do, we called a friend with more knowledge than us about our local animal rescue shelters. She offered to get the dog and take him to our dog warden where he would be held for three days to ensure he was healthy and family friendly. He would then be put up for adoption at one of our local shelters. Happily, this wonderful dog is now available for adoption.

Our dog wardens, Rex and Caleb, deserve to be recognized for their loving and caring service to Clinton County’s homeless and abandoned pets. They are truly our unsung heroes!

Ray and Jody Ball

Blanchester