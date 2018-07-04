Clearing up Blan library utility bill issue

I would like to correct a misstatement in my Letter to the Editor “Blan library pays utility bills like everyone else (June 21).” Since publication, I have been made aware that the library does receive a special financial consideration from the Board of Public Affairs.

Unbeknownst to the current Board of Trustees and Administration, the library has a second electric meter covering part of the building for which the BPA has historically not billed the library. And without any prior communication with the library, the Village Council recently passed an ordinance authorizing this.

I apologize, and I thank the BPA and Village Council for this contribution toward helping the library serve the Blanchester area.

Chris Owens

Director,

Blanchester Public Library