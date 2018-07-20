Posted on by

Trump doesn’t recognize enemies


President Donald Trump has started unnecessary, unwise trade wars with China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union. This is not, and will not be good, for Americans.

He has described a group of American allies — The European Union — as a “foe.”

President Trump has not found any trade problems with Russia. Reportedly, Trump Enterprises has borrowed a lot of Russian money.

Mr. Trump’s performance in Helsinki speaks for itself.

Russia has committed a form of electronic aggression against the United States. Mr. Trump has invited Mr. Putin to the White House for more friendly — if secret — chats.

Paul Skogstrom

Clarksville