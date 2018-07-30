More failure of the like-minded

“Whereas recognition of the inherent dignity and of the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family is the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world …”

That’s the opening sentence of the 70-year-old Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which had strong bipartisan support when America’s United Nations Ambassador voted for it. That historic 1948 document echoes President Abraham Lincoln’s vision of government of, by, and for the people.

Of late, that once bi-partisan compassionate vision has been corrupted by powerful, unethical corporate accomplices inside our government.

This November, I will vote for Democratic Party candidates committed to government of, by, and especially FOR people.

Last week, as reported in the News Journal, local family freedom advocates visited Congressman Steve Stivers’ Wilmington office. We read letters from a number of immigrant parents offering comfort to their kidnapped children and begging government officials for reunification. Several advocates wept as they read. We also asked the congressman to correct this human rights crisis.

The newspaper also reported that Rep. Stivers’ response to these constituents’ concerns was to cite his own bill, HR 1511 – recently voted out of the House Financial Services Committee – that he said would help homeless children. What Stivers did not tell the News Journal is that his bill intentionally includes no funding mechanism and would remove financial protections for mortgage holders.

The immigrant families who remain un-reunited and the American families targeted by bills like HR 1511 are glaring reminders of the moral failure of Stivers and his like-minded Republicans to protect and empower families of this and other countries.

Chuck Watts

Wilmington