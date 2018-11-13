Grateful for a Marvel-ous life

I just learned that Stan Lee has died at age 95. Lee was the co-founder of Marvel Comics and creator of iconic characters like the Fantastic Four, Spiderman, the Hulk, Black Panther, Avengers and so many more superheroes that populated the comics from the 1960s and exist in larger-than-life images on the movie screens today.

The first serious comic book I ever bought with my own money (not including Donald Duck) was a 1965 edition of The Amazing Spiderman.

Lee is important not only because his art was a huge part of my childhood (which in many ways continues into my sixth decade) but because he created heroes and anti-heroes who ultimately did the right thing but not before their humanity put up all kinds of obstacles.

These heroes were brash, sarcastic, cocky, funny, fearful, and occasionally off-color — just like real people in all times and places.

Perhaps, with Hollywood’s influence, his Marvel-verse has become a money-grabbing behemoth, but this is true in large measure to the humanity of these supers who not only face existential challenges from criminal masterminds, technologically superior aliens and quasi-spiritual beings, but also emotional and relational challenges from their friends, families and community.

They are both loved and hated, needed and mistrusted, embraced in times of trouble and kept at arms-length when no threat is posed.

In short, they are us inside red and black spandex or iron suits with amazing technology to help them overcome the greatest challenges.

Who hasn’t wished for the power to fly away or escape an uncomfortable moment by shrinking out of sight.

The Marvel Universe is filled with women and men who are able to do just that, only to continue the good fight against their self-interest and find the courage to return to the battle outnumbered and out gunned because it is the right thing to do.

Finally, Lee’s characters have another wonderful aspect to their humanity; that is, most of them gained their powers through tragic circumstances or accidental exposure to something deadly which they barely survive.

But survive they do and must now wrestle with this newly discovered superpower, an obtrusive new reality which not only enables them to be more than human but also isolates them from the rest of humanity, especially those closest to them.

These characters plumb the depths of the psyche and soul and remind us — me, at least — that you don’t have to have to fly or sling webs or become invisible to overcome the greatest challenges confronting us today.

You just have to be an authentic human being and willing to join the struggle for light in a world of darkness.

Thanks for that, Stan.

Rev. Dr. Tom Stephenson

Wilmington