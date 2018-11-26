What kind of president do we have that would would impose sanctions against Russia in response to the attempted assassination in March of a former Russian spy living in England and his daughter — neither of them U. S. residents.

And then defy the nation’s intelligence agencies and a growing body of evidence that the Saudi crown prince was culpable in the murder of a U. S. resident — then the president declared his unswerving loyalty to Saudi Arabia.

This brings me to wonder if a member the “Liar in Chief’s” family member had been involved. Would he count the pennies in such a case?

Paul Hunter

Wilmington