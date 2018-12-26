Board will miss retiring Pat Haley

I would like to express my appreciation to Clinton County Commissioner Pat Haley as he ends his public service. Pat has been the most taxpayer-friendly commissioner since I left office in 1992. Pat was the only commissioner to vote against renewing the “temporary” sales tax which was enacted in 2005. It was renewed three more times before it finally came off in 2016.

Conservatives are on the outside looking in, and with Pat leaving, we will be one less in number. Prediction: In less than a year, the county commissioners will vote to enact an additional sales tax.

Thank you Pat for your stewardship! I will miss you.

David Bailey

Wilmington