Public trust of department heads

The News Journal reported last week on a proposed requirement by the commissioners to run all county department fund transfers through the office of the commissioners. The amount in question is probably a small amount relative to the entire departmental budget, but allows some flexibility in emergency situations.

Voters elected these department heads because they felt they were honest, reliable people who would be frugal with taxpayers dollars. I am not aware of any waste, fraud or abuse. Nor have I heard of expensive dinners or lavish trips to exotic places.

If voters trust them, so should the commissioners. I see this proposal as an affront to the integrity of duly elected department heads.

Don Spurling

Wilmington