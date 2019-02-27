Seeking local old barns with a story

I’ll be traveling through Clinton County in March and I’d like to find an old barn, built before 1930 and ideally having a weathered look and a good story or two to go along with it.

Several years ago I started The Ohio Barn Project. I’m an artist and writer based in Cincinnati and I do oil paintings of old barns and write essays about them, which are posted on my website: www.barnart.weebly.com.

Almost all of my paintings help raise funds for the local historical society, a museum, the 4-H, or some other non-profit. I plan to include all 88 Ohio counties, though I’ve done paintings in only 48 so far. My goal is to finish the remaining 40 counties this year. I’ve done several fundraisers in nearby Highland County, for the 4-H and the historical society.

My project was recently featured in Growing Ohio, 2019, the annual publication of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, which shows their interest in preserving history: http://bit.ly/2H6oPrs. And if you’d like a hard copy of this publication, you can contact them for copies, which they will send at no charge.

I was also featured in the May 2018 in Ohio’s Country Journal, which also gives a good look into my barn project, at: http://bit.ly/2Hbq6NZ

If a barn owner is interested, he or she can reach me via the contact form on my website, www.barnart.weebly.com .

Old barns are disappearing quickly and, along with them, pieces of our past.

Robert Kroeger

Cincinnati