Hillsboro students Fuel Up to Play 60

These five Hillsboro students rencetly attended the Fuel Up to Play 60 National Summit in Cleveland on July 16-19. Students stayed on the campus of Case Western Reserve University and had a busy week. Their schedule included activities in which they received leadership and character development training, learned about healthy eating and farm to school initiatives, visited a dairy farm, participated in a cookoff challenge, engaged in a community service project at various Cleveland Metropolitan Schools, and played flag football with several Cleveland Browns football players at First Energy Stadium. According to its website, Fuel Up to Play 60 is an in-school nutrition and physical activity program directed by the National Dairy Council and the NFL to help promote healthy living.

