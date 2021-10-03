Wiget celebrated Tuesday at EC’s Volley For The Cure

Debbie Wiget will be celebrated Tuesday at East Clinton’s Volley For The Cure volleyball event.

Wiget, a 1975 graduate of ECHS, has worked for the district since 1994. Her grandson Isaiah Curtis is a senior.

This summer Wiget was diagnosed with breast cancer. She has had a lumpectomy and will start chemo and radiation soon.

Matches will begin at 5 p.m. with the seventh grade, eighth grade, junior varsity and varsity all playing.

There will be donation jars, shirts for sale and a photo booth all available to help support Wiget.

Wilmington Nutrition has created a pink tea to celebrate Wiget and will sell those teas at the match with $2 per sale going to Wiget and her fight against breast cancer.

The event is sponsored by the East Clinton Athletic Boosters.