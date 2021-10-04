Panthers take down Falcons in 3

EBER — The Clinton-Massie volleyball team was defeated by Miami Trace 19-25, 25-13, 19-25 Saturday in non-conference play.

Massie, 3-12 on the year, had just 13 kills in the trio of sets. The defense played well with 80 digs.

Holly Young had two assists, an ace and 13 digs. Olivia Ward finished with an ace and six digs. Maddie Ward had four assists, two aces and three digs. Maddie Phipps had three digs.

Mackenzie Peters had three digs and a block while Natalee Hillman recorded three kills, six assists, two blocks and 17 digs. Breckin Harner posted three kills, four digs and three blocks.

Laila Davis had 13 digs and two blocks. Kinsey Beam contributed four kills and 13 digs. Alaina Bayless had three kills, two aces and five digs in the defeat.