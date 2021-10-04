Middleton lone WHS golfer to advance

Wilmington’s Lilly Middleton will continue her high school golf career next week at the Division I Southwest District Girls Golf Tournament at Glenview Golf Course.

The WHS girls competed Monday in the Division I Sectional at the Hamilton Elks Golf Course.

The WHS boys competed Monday in the Division I Sectional at Yankee Trace Golf Course.

None of the Hurricane boys — Braydon Conley, Dylan Cole, Tommy Halloran, Corrick DeBoard or Devon Snyder — advanced to next week’s district.

On the girls side, Middleton had a 78 to qualify as the low individual not on a district qualifying team.

Katie Murphy had a 105 for WHS while Carsyn Custis shot 129 and Reagen Reese had a 152.

The Division I Southwest District Girls Golf Tournament at Glenview will begin 9 a.m. Oct. 12. Middleton’s tee time will be 10:50 a.m.