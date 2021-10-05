Deer Park blanks Blanchester girls 3-0

DEER PARK — The Blanchester girls soccer team was defeated by Deer Park 3-0 Monday in a non-league match at DPHS.
Both teams are now 3-9 on the season.
Coach Kristina White said BHS had eight shots. Tori Potts made 21 saves in goal for Blanchester.
Photo by April Garrett
Photo by April Garrett
Photo by April Garrett
Photo by April Garrett
Photo by April Garrett
Photo by April Garrett
Photo by April Garrett
Photo by April Garrett
Photo by April Garrett
Photo by April Garrett
Photo by April Garrett
Photo by April Garrett
Photo by April Garrett