Massie girls stumble against Western Brown, 1-1

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Western Brown pulled off an upset Monday, playing Clinton-Massie to a 1-1 tie in SBAAC American Division girls soccer action at Frank Irelan Field.

Massie is now 5-1-1, and falls a bit further behind league leader Batavia who is 6-0. The Falcons are 7-2-2 on the year.

Clinton-Massie is 2-0-2 in its last four matches.

Western Brown is 7-4-1 overall, 2-3-1 in the American Division.

The Broncos are 4-1-1 since a 2-0 loss to Batavia and 7-2-1 since an 0-2 start.

Aidan Eades scored the only Clinton-Massie goal.