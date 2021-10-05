CMMS golf tops MC, wins first match of season

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie Middle School golf team defeated Middletown Christian 196 to 197 Monday at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

The win was the first of the season for the Falcons.

Playing the back nine at Majestic, Colson Morgan was match medalist with a 46 for Massie.

Micah Ruther and Will McCarty bot had 48s. Finn Denehy came in with 54 and Ethan Kau shot 55. Stormie Stroud posted a 56 and Sammi Jo VanPelt carded a 60. Charlotte Robinson had a 61.

Massie will host Bellbrook today in the season finale at Majestic Springs.