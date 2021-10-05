Posted on by

Steed golf season ends at D2 district tourney


News Journal

Photo by Mark Huber

Photo by Mark Huber


Photo by Mark Huber


Photo by Mark Huber


Photo by Mark Huber


Photo by Mark Huber


Photo by Mark Huber


Photo by Mark Huber


Photo by Mark Huber


Photo by Mark Huber


Photo by Mark Huber


CINCINNATI — The golf season for Clinton-Massie freshman Andy Steed ended Tuesday at the Division II Southwest District boys golf tournament at Glenview Golf Course.

Steed shot an 83. He started with a 43 on the South Course then followed with a 40 on the East Course.

“He just could not get it going, but it was a good experience for him and he’ll be better prepared next year,” CM coach Phil Larrick said.

Photo by Mark Huber
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_GLF_cm1Steed1005me.jpgPhoto by Mark Huber

Photo by Mark Huber
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_GLF_cm2Steed1005me.jpgPhoto by Mark Huber

Photo by Mark Huber
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_GLF_cm3Steed1005me.jpgPhoto by Mark Huber

Photo by Mark Huber
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_GLF_cm5Steed1005me.jpgPhoto by Mark Huber

Photo by Mark Huber
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_GLF_cm6Steed1005me.jpgPhoto by Mark Huber

Photo by Mark Huber
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_GLF_cm7Steed1005me.jpgPhoto by Mark Huber

Photo by Mark Huber
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_GLF_cm8Steed1005me.jpgPhoto by Mark Huber

Photo by Mark Huber
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_GLF_cm9Steed1005me.jpgPhoto by Mark Huber

Photo by Mark Huber
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_GLF_cm10Steed1005me.jpgPhoto by Mark Huber

Photo by Mark Huber
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_GLF_cm4Steed1005me.jpgPhoto by Mark Huber

News Journal