Steed golf season ends at D2 district tourney

CINCINNATI — The golf season for Clinton-Massie freshman Andy Steed ended Tuesday at the Division II Southwest District boys golf tournament at Glenview Golf Course.
Steed shot an 83. He started with a 43 on the South Course then followed with a 40 on the East Course.
“He just could not get it going, but it was a good experience for him and he’ll be better prepared next year,” CM coach Phil Larrick said.
